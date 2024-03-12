Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Shares Down 2.5%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Shapeways in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Shapeways during the first quarter worth $63,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

