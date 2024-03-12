SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 2.2%

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 2,417,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,922,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNDL shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SNDL in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SNDL by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SNDL by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in SNDL during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SNDL by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

