Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Shares Down 6.5%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. 31,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 71,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

