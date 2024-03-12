SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Trading 0.8% Higher

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Get SoFi Smart Energy ETF alerts:

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Smart Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Free Report) by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.