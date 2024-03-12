SoundHound AI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 55,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 37,531 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $154,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

