Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.31

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.56. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 35,377 shares.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

