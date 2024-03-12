Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Shares Down 0%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.19. 1,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09.

About Sparkline Intangible Value ETF

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

