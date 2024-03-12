SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 416.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 904,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,908,000 after buying an additional 729,636 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

