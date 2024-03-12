St James House (LON:SJH) Shares Down 5.7%

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53). Approximately 4,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.56).
St James House Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million and a PE ratio of -103.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.
About St James House
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
