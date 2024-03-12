STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAA. Mizuho dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 0.83.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,042 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,932,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 167,349 shares of company stock worth $4,763,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

