Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SWK opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

