Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Celestica Call Options (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,113 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,980 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celestica Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Celestica by 1,604.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 140,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132,033 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Celestica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

