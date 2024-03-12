Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Celestica Call Options (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,113 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,980 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Celestica Stock Performance
Celestica stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Celestica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.21.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.