Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Select Dividend ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 13,858 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,443% compared to the average volume of 545 call options.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $120.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,972,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,413,000 after buying an additional 393,001 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.