Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Select Dividend ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 13,858 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,443% compared to the average volume of 545 call options.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $120.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
