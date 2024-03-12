Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 20,863 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,717 call options.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. ON has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ON by 109.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ON by 1,022.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,916,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in ON by 243.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,318 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.