Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 20,863 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,717 call options.
Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. ON has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ON by 109.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ON by 1,022.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,916,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in ON by 243.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,318 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
