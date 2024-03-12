Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,826 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,062 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.59. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,965,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

