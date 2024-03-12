StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.6 %
BLIN stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.