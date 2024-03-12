StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.6 %

BLIN stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.