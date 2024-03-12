StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

