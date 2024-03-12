StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 6.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

