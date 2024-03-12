StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

