StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth $4,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $103,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

