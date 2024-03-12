StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.
EchoStar Stock Up 10.7 %
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $919,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
