StockNews.com Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Sell

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

COLB stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,753,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,376,000 after purchasing an additional 123,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,158,000 after acquiring an additional 637,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,126 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

