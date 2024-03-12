Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 8,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

