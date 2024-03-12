Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,343 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 298.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

INN opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

