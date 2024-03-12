Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 1306564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Specifically, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $654.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

