SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in SuperCom by 81.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

