Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.22. 6,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 8,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.93. The company has a market cap of C$26.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.78.

About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split

(Get Free Report)

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.