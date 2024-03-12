Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (SWP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSE:SWP opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$3.19.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile
