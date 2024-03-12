Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (SWP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:SWP opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$3.19.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

