Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYYYF) Shares Down 33.3%

Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYYYF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Synthomer Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

