Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Acquires 108 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly purchased 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($192.34).
Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.72), for a total value of £140,034.02 ($179,415.78).
- On Thursday, February 8th, Jennie Daly purchased 102 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($193.41).
- On Monday, January 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 103 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($191.35).
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,397.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.37. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 98.92 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 150.60 ($1.93).
Taylor Wimpey Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.72).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.