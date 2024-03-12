Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. CLSA initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

