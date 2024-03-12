Terumo Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 28th (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

Terumo Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. Terumo has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $41.19.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terumo will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

