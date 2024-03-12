The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Allstate worth $22,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.87. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

