The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,518 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,652,000 after purchasing an additional 295,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

BK opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

