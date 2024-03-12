The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.60

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $5.98. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 119,049 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

