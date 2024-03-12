The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.60

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $5.98. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 119,049 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
