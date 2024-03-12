The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 109 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Align Technology worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $308.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.32 and its 200 day moving average is $272.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

