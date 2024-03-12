The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,653 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $24,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CINF opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $119.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CINF. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.