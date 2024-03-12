The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 103,978 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,978 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.08% of Ambarella worth $22,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,347 shares of company stock worth $714,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.