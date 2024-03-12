The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 12,831 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $23,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

