The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 469,421 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 120.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,421 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Conagra Brands worth $23,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Shares of CAG opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

