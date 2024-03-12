The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 737,643 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,643 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.30% of New York Community Bancorp worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 5.0 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

