The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 7,873 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.41% of MasTec worth $23,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

