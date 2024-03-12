The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $239.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.08 and a 200 day moving average of $198.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,429 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,251. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

