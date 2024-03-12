The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $26,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Copart by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 411,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 205,994 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Copart by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

CPRT stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

