The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,523 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $24,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,967 shares of company stock worth $28,667,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

