The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $26,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.67. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $185.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.53.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

