The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.22 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.24% of Penumbra worth $22,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Penumbra by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $241.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $41,106,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,773 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.