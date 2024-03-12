The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.36 Million Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.34% of First Merchants worth $22,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,180,000 after buying an additional 134,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,157,000 after acquiring an additional 686,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 103,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Merchants by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Raymond James upped their price target on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

