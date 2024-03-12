The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.59 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after purchasing an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

