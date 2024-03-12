The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.59 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.53% of Columbia Sportswear worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,563,000 after purchasing an additional 276,132 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLM. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

